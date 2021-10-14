October 2021

The two-part HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? offers more information regarding the couple’s tumultuous relationship, accusing the late screenwriter of being a con man who took control of the actress’ career and life to her own detriment.

In the film, Dr. Lisa Scheinin, the deputy medical examiner who conducted Murphy’s autopsy, said, “If she had gotten to a hospital early enough, you can detect pneumonia on a chest X-ray … They could’ve possibly started treatment … she would’ve had a chance.”