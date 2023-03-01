Longtime love! Bryce Dallas Howard and her husband, Seth Gabel, have a romance that stands the test of time.

The Jurassic World actress met the Fringe alum when they were both studying at NYU in the early 2000s. The twosome began dating in February 2001 — which Howard revealed two decades later.

“Twenty years ago today, I went on a first date with this very dashing man,” the Twilight saga alum wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “Since February 21, 2001, we have seen and experienced so much magic and wonder together. I am amazed by you, the gift of your love, the life we’ve built together, and the way your presence always brings me peace. I love you Seth Gabel. I loved you the first moment I met you. Thank goodness I had the guts to ask you out on the first date — and that’s another long and magical story ;).”

After dating for two years, the couple got engaged — but didn’t walk down the aisle until June 2006. While on their honeymoon in Turkey, Howard learned she was pregnant with her and Gabel’s first child.

“My first pregnancy, I was 25 and my husband was 24. We were newly married and the pregnancy was accidental,” the Lady in the Water actress shared in June 2022 alongside a throwback photo. “We were using birth control methods and I had not missed my period.”

At the time, Howard thought she had the flu or food poisoning and was surprised yet excited to be expecting.

“I instantly was elated — I mean look at my face, look at my body language, I’m pretending I’m already showing,” she reflected. “My sweet husband took a little time to process but quickly was just as excited as me.”

In February 2007, the pair welcomed their first child, son Theodore. Five years later, Howard and the Nip/Tuck actor expanded their family with daughter Beatrice, whom they welcomed in January 2012.

Since becoming a family of four, the duo continued to show their appreciation for one another in various heartfelt social media posts over the years. In honor of Howard’s 40th birthday, the Salem alum penned a touching tribute for his wife.

“I’ve been with this gorgeous woman for more than half my life and today I have the honor of celebrating her 40th birthday!” Gabel gushed via Instagram in March 2021. “Everyday with @brycedhoward is better than the last and there’s no one I’d rather share my everything with. Happy birthday baby! 🥳 🎂 🎉 ❤️💕.”

Seven months later, the Spider-Man 3 alum returned the favor with a heartfelt post of her own for her husband’s milestone birthday.

“My hot husband is juggling it all (kids, pets, moving, new schools) all while I’ve been filming in the UK.” she captioned a series of photos of her husband with their pet cat. “We are all very needy with Seth because he’s everyone’s favorite person. He’s turning 40 today and it feels like lifetimes ago and also just yesterday that he turned 20 and we were two crazy kids in love. I love our life together and I love you, Seth. Happy Birthday ♥️⁣.”

Keep scrolling to see Howard and Gabel’s relationship timeline: