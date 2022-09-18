Want to send the perfect thank-you like Kim Kardashian? Organize like Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan? Eat like Machine Gun Kelly? Look no further than all the items celebs are buzzing about this week.

Dip like the stars — or at least MGK. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist is a fan of Spicy Truffle Ranch, the limited-edition condiment by Truff x Hidden Valley Ranch. Though a bottle costs more than your average ranch dressing — it retails for $25 — it’s a steal when you remember that it contains high-end (and celeb-approved) truffles.

On the other end of the financial spectrum is Kardashian’s go-to stationary brand — specifically, the $340 Luxury Drake Flat Note Card Collection. While the collection is pricey, no one does thank-you cards and other notes quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family, whose handwritten messages are often shared by their celeb recipients via social media.

Keep scrolling to see more products A-listers — like Morgan and Oliver Hudson — can’t stop talking about this week: