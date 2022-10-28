Rock ‘n’ roll all night — and then pamper yourself with an array of products that will lull you into sleepy time bliss.

This week, celebrities are all about a hard-partying musical — the long-awaited Almost Famous, based on the ’90s cult classic — juxtaposed with a variety of self-care products that will help combat even the most stubborn undereye bags.

Even if you don’t know every line to Stillwater’s “Fever Dog,” fans love Almost Famous, the movie, for its portrayal of fandom, band dynamics, drama and of course, Penny Lane, the fur coat-fitted character made famous by Kate Hudson. The Broadway musical will see the fan-favorite film come to life on stage for the first time on November 3.

After a long night headbanging in the theater, unwind with Sky Wellness’ CBD Sleep Gummies. Beforehand, just make sure to lather your face with Mario Badescu’s Hydrating Overnight Mask with Peptides — which tackles several skin woes, like brightening and nourishing — while you’re drifting off to dreamland.

Keep scrolling to see more star’s faves this week: