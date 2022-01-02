Making spirits bright! Us Weekly has the inside scoop on all the gifts, treats and self-care must-haves that Hollywood is buzzing about this week.

As we head into the new year, A-Listers are ready to toast to the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 with the help of wine — and lots of it. Check out the Taylor Lautner-approved spirit below for the ideal combo of fruit and chocolate that pairs well with any holiday feast.

If you’ve had a sugar overload following Christmas — but still want to munch on something sweet — Us has the perfect guilt-free treat to curb your sweet tooth all year long.

Plus, the foodie in all of Us could use a little tending to — which is why an escape to one of Pasta Ramen’s exclusive locations is a must-do outing for 2022.

Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week, including a book to get your finances on track in the new year, by scrolling through the photos below: