Staying in style for the summer! As the weather heats up, celebrities are staying cool with their must-haves. What are the stars buzzing about this week?

Looking chic during the hottest months can be a challenge, but Kristin Cavallari has been nailing summer style since her Laguna Beach days. Her new Untamed Collection from Uncommon James effortlessly adds to any outfit of the day, whether layered with other jewelry pieces or serving as a standalone statement piece.

Other A-listers are more focused on their smart summertime snacks. Gal Gadot’s Goodles boxed mac and cheese is the first of its kind to receive the Clean Label certification, with 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber in every serving.

Warren G, on the other hand, is putting thirst first. The rapper was recently seen drinking a can of Space Age Rosé Spritz — which is only a mere 90 calories per serving. The canned wine is Meyer lemon strawberry flavored.

Keep scrolling to see celebrity-loved products stars can’t get enough of, from balms to beverages and more: