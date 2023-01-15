Banish those winter blues! From a cult favorite skincare product — stars have raved about La Mer’s moisturizer for years — to a getaway fit for the biggest of A-listers, shake the seasonal sadness off with the following celeb-approved faves.
To sparkle like a star, let La Mer’s Glowing Hydration Duet become your go-to skincare product. Though the two-for-one deal has a celebrity prince point — the package, which consists of both Crème de la Mer moisturizer and Eye Concentrate, retails for $450 — your skin will be ready to hit the red carpet (or the Dominican Republic’s Casa De Campo).
Casa De Campo, located in the DR, is the perfect escape from the cold winter air. The luxury resort offers stunning views, an array of dining options and more.
If you prefer to party like a rock star at home, look no further than Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s favorite saké, which features a wallet-friendly price tag ($40 for a four-pack) and raises money for Japan’s inaugural food bank.
In addition to all the glitz and glam, there’s no substitute for working on your inner self. Motivational speaker Jennifer Cohen helps readers live their best lives in her new wellness book, Bigger, Better, Bolder.
Read on for more of what stars are buzzing about this week.
Credit: Bigger, Better, Bolder (amazon.com) ; WESAKE (wesake.co) ; Modern Opera Gloves (anthropologie.com) ; La Mer (neimanmarcus.com)
Credit: Bigger, Better, Bolder (amazon.com)
'Bigger, Better, Bolder'
In her third wellness book, motivational speaker Jennifer Cohen dishes out valuable tips to help readers live authentically — and unapologetically — in 2023. ($25, amazon.com)
Credit: La Mer (neimanmarcus.com)
The Glowing Hydration Duet
La Mer is offering up the celeb-loved Crème de la Mer and Eye Concentrate as a limited-edition package deal. Bonus? It comes with a keepsake box! ($490, neimanmarcus.com)
Credit: WESAKE (wesake.co)
WeSake
Convenience in a can! Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s premium-grade Japanese Junmai Ginjo saké raises money for Japan’s first food bank. ($40 for a 4-pack, wesake.co)
Credit: Casa De Campo (casadecampo.com.do)
Casa De Campo
Ditch the frigid temps for a stay at this exclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, known for its amenities, dining options and views. (casadecampo.com.do)
Credit: Modern Opera Gloves (anthropologie.com)
Modern Opera Gloves
Make a statement at the theatre (or anywhere else!) with Anthropologie’s chic fashion accessory, available in lime, blue or pink. ($20, anthropologie.com)