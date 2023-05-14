The finer things! Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen have their go-to beauty staples that keep them feeling glamorous and rejuvenated on a daily basis.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, keeps the Augustinus Bader Foaming Cleanser as a staple in her beauty bag. The versatile face wash takes off any makeup and excess oil while not disturbing the skin’s microbiome. It also replenishes moisture, evens face texture and gives its users a radiant glow.

The vegan-friendly formula is made without irritants, allergens, or synthetic fragrance. The lightweight cream-to-foam consistency was made in mind for those who have normal and oily skin types. It uses Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8) — an exclusive patented technology created by founder Professor Augustinus Bader — to nourish and protect the skin.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“The Foaming Cleanser is a first-of-its-kind formula leveraging proprietary TFC8® technology for skin cell renewal in a non-stripping foam cleanser,” Bader explains on his website. “This clean formulation ensures skin barrier integrity while hydrating, evening and brightening the skin.”

While Markle keeps it simple with her beauty regimen, Teigen goes all out with a series of treatments offered by Glow 2 Go NYC. The Cravings founder, 37, is an admirer of the brand’s spray tans, teeth whitening and laser-hair removal services.

Their sessions can be done in their studio or in the comfort of your own home as long as you’re based in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut. If you’re not located in the tri-state area, Glow 2 Go NYC offers a range of dental and body products available for purchase on their website.

Keep scrolling to see what else the stars are buzzing about: