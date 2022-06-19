Buzzzz-o-Meter: Stars Are Buzzing About These Beauty Faves

Feeling good starts with doing good! While many beauty and skincare products offer wellness benefits after use, additional perks start upon purchase.

Beauty brands Isle of Paradise and Peace Out teamed up to launch their “Peace Out to Paradise Pride” bundle set which includes 20 salicylic acne dots and self-tanning butter. In addition to getting what you need to keep your skin healthy, 20 percent of the retail price of each purchase will be donated to The Trevor Project in honor of Pride Month.

Kristen Bell‘s literary collaboration with Yumi is also helping give back to those in need. The baby company’s From Seeds Come Sunflowers children’s book, featuring a special reading by the Good Place alum, aims to provide aid to families affected by the war in Ukraine. All proceeds from the book’s sales go directly to Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen nonprofit, which currently helps provide meals to families throughout Ukraine.

This week, Hollywood is also all about the best beauty buys. Nude Sugar’s travel-sized Luminous Splendor and The Creém products are perfect to fit in either carry-on luggage or beach totes. Your skin will thank you later.

Scroll down to see what Hollywood is buzzing about this week, from skincare saviors, beauty bundles and more: