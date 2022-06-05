Putting wellness first! As summer arrives, Hollywood’s best and brightest are emphasizing their wellbeing.

Following his reality TV tenure on The Hills, Spencer Pratt launched his eponymous Pratt Daddy boutique to sell a range of precious stones and crystals that are designed to promote healing among wearers.

While looking inwards can be beneficial to promote inner mindfulness, some prefer to start on the exterior. Beauty brand Kosas’ bestselling Revealer Concealer — adored by Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) — is made of peptides, provitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid that are meant to help brighten and soothe skin. Feeling good on the inside can start with feeling confident on the outside!

Scroll down to see what Hollywood is buzzing about this week, from CBD soft gels, skincare devices and more: