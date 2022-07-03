Dog days are here! Summer is a time of relaxation, and celebrities are buzzing about the best ways to kick back and indulge as temperatures continue to rise.

Since July and August are the perfect time to jet set to new places, consider a stop in the City of Angles, where you can head to Burbank, California, and take a guided experience tour on the Warner Bros studio lot. However, if the sizzling temperature is too hot too handle, consider going green and downloading Neverland, an app that is guaranteed to inspire anyone to plant their own, gorgeous garden.

To complete an Eat, Pray, Love-inspired summer, satisfy your sweet tooth with CaliforniaBark — toffee made of dark Belgian chocolate roasted almonds and dried apricot from an all-women-owned company, or turn to the savory with Food Network star Marcus Samuelsson’s Streetbird Pie at Emmy Squared Pizza.

Still, the season won’t be complete without a little hair-lightening. Consider brightening up your tresses with IGK Pampas Blonde for a natural sun-kissed look.

Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week below: