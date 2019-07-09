In Memoriam

Adam Sandler, Charles Esten and More Celebrities React to ‘Jessie’ Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

Gregg Sulkin
Gregg Sulkin

“Heartbroken. Lost for words. I had known Cameron Boyce for many years. He was always polite. Always respectful and always a class act. In fact I was going to message him a couple weeks ago to tell him that I wanted to be in each other’s lives more,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum tweeted. “Now I wish I had sent that message. Just so he personally knew how highly I thought of him and how much admiration I had for him. My heart goes out to his family & his close friends. Cameron, you were and still are a star. May god bless you in heaven. You will be missed down here.”

