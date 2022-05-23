A successful setup! Candice Accola and Joe King first met at a party — with a little help from a friend.

The Legacies alum and musician were introduced by Accola’s Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev at a Super Bowl event in February 2012. The Texas native was immediately intrigued by the Fray songwriter, but when she was too shy to give him her phone number, Dobrev stepped in on her behalf.

A little over one year later, King popped the question during the couple’s vacation to Italy. “The engagement was a complete surprise,” Accola told Us Weekly in June 2013. “It was perfect and special and just for us.”

Dobrev, for her part, couldn’t contain her excitement about the duo’s then-impending nuptials, especially after giving her friend a boost in King’s direction. “Dying right now! So excited/thrilled/happy/hyperventilating over your engagement! Match made in heaven!” she tweeted in May 2013 in celebration of the couple. “What colors are we thinking for the bridesmaid[‘]s dresses? Because yellow isn’t a good color on me.”

King and Accola tied the knot in October 2014 in a New Orleans ceremony attended by Dobrev as well as fellow TVD alums Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino, Kat Graham, Claire Holt and Paul Wesley. Ian Somerhalder couldn’t make the event, but he sent the couple his love from afar.

“Candace and Joe- my brother, my sister. What a magical day this is for both of you,” the former Lost star wrote via Instagram at the time. “Sending you so much love from my shoot in ATL- i’m working hard & I wish I could be there physically, but we have the rest of our lives to celebrate. I love you guys! So. Much.”

When the guitarist and the Originals alum celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in October 2021, King commemorated the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife. “7 years with my wife today,” he wrote at the time. “I love you.”

King was previously wed to Julie King, with whom he shares daughters Elise and Ava. Accola, for her part, dated her TVD costar Zach Roerig from 2011 to 2012.

In a December 2021 essay for SheKnows, the former CW star admitted that it took some time for her to get comfortable being a stepmom, especially when it came to holidays. After realizing how fleeting the joy of presents can be, she learned to work on creating memorable traditions with her blended family.

“It’s been beautiful to watch the children share these traditions and so many more with their younger siblings,” she wrote at the time. “While kids might not always remember the presents they receive, they do remember the magical moments that make families feel like one. What a beautiful tradition that is.”

