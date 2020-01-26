Some of the music industry’s biggest stars will be walking the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. All-star talent like Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and RUN-DMC are set to take the stage, while presenters like Dua Lipa, Keith Urban and Billy Porter will be giving their best monologues.

Alicia Keys is returning to host once again this year, guaranteeing a fun time for both the audience and fans at home. The 15-time Grammy winner almost opted out of the hosting gig, but ultimately couldn’t turn it down.

“At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host,” Keys, 39, said in a statement in November 2019 via Billboard. “Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Deborah Dugan, the Recording Academy’s president and CEO, solidified Keys’ decision to return in a follow-up statement to Billboard. “From Best New Artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades,” the executive shared in November 2019. “Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host.”

The only thing more fun than the Grammys show, is the pre-parties. Country singers, rappers, actresses and pop icons glammed up their everyday looks for Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammys gala on Saturday, January 25. The legendary music executive catered to A-list talent at his now-iconic shindig, including Cardi B and Offset, Channing Tatum and Jessie J, Janet Jackson and more!

The 2020 Grammys will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Keep scrolling to see which stars hit up the parties before the show!