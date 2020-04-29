The Last Dance might be primarily about Michael Jordan and basketball, but the ESPN docuseries has given viewers a lot of insight into Dennis Rodman — and his relationship with Carmen Electra.

Rodman, now 58, and Electra, now 48, first got together in the late ‘90s when he was on the Chicago Bulls. After several months of dating — and partying — the twosome eloped during a night out in Las Vegas in November 1998, not long after Electra’s mother died of a fatal brain tumor.

“I was just going through the motions. I was completely numb. At the time, I was dating Dennis Rodman,” the actress later recalled to Glamour magazine. “He was such a fun person to be around, and we went out every night. I remember thinking, this is my out. I’m just going to have fun, and I’m not going to worry about anything. Right after my mom and sister died, I flew to Las Vegas and Dennis and I got married. I guess I was trying to cling to whatever I had. I’d lost my mom and my sister; I didn’t want to lose anyone else.”

Rodman and Electra’s marriage was over less than a year after their surprise nuptials.

“We were married for about five months,” she told the magazine. “When I started going through some really hard times with Dennis, I became addicted to feeling that pain instead of dealing with my feelings about my mom and sister.”

Electra also reflected on their romance during a 2014 interview, calling their marriage “the worst.”

“Our relationship was very passionate. When it was good, it was amazing,” she said. “And when it was bad, it was the worst. … [The marriage] happened so fast. It was so spontaneous, and I remember right after, ‘Oh god, what did we do?’”

While Rodman and Electra’s split certainly made headlines at the time, fans learned more about the athlete on and off the court in The Last Dance, which premiered on ESPN on April 19. The Baywatch alum has subsequently done interviews about their romance as the 10-episode series airs two episodes every Sunday evening.

“We had a blast, and this wild love, but we had a lot of hard times, too. A lot of struggles,” Electra told the Associated Press, noting that watching the doc has helped her appreciate their relationship. “No matter what, I’ll always wish him the best.”

Scroll through for the new insight into Rodman and Electra: