Moving on! Danica Patrick went public with new boyfriend Carter Comstock less than one year after splitting from Aaron Rodgers — and her new romance has social media buzzing.

The former NASCAR star, 39, shared a sweet PDA pic with Comstock on Friday, April 16. “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you… 💞,” she captioned the selfie as the businessman planted a kiss on her cheek.

Two days later, Comstock appeared in the background of one of Patrick’s pics with her “ride or die crew” after a fun-filled getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Fun with a capital F was defiantly had!!!! If you couldn’t tell. 🤪,” the Wisconsin native teased via Instagram.

Patrick was previously married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013 and later dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before they called it quits in 2017. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2018 that Patrick had sparked a romance with Rodgers, 37, but the pair went their separate ways in July 2020.

Weeks before going Instagram official with Comstock, the “Pretty Intense” podcast host spoke candidly about what she was looking for in her perfect match. “When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want,” she said during a March interview on Tamron Hall, adding that she’s “not willing to compromise [or] bend as much” when it comes to her standards.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, for his part, confirmed his engagement to Shailene Woodley in February after the duo sparked dating rumors last summer. While a source told Us exclusively that Patrick “has completely moved on” from her ex, working through their split still came with its challenges.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” the retired racing driver recalled while appearing on an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls earlier this month. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Patrick isn’t the only one who knew what she wanted after the breakup. According to a source, Rodgers and Woodley, 29, are a perfect fit.

“While some might be perplexed of how compatible they are, it’s obvious among those close to them that they’re meant to be,” the insider revealed of the unlikely pair. “They’re a great match because they’re both hardworking, career-focused, have a similar lifestyle and are down to earth.”

