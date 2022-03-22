Cassie Randolph Details Horrible Way She Learned Ex Colton Came Out

Why She’s Stayed Quiet

The reality star explained that she hasn’t spoken much about her relationship with Underwood because she’s not yet comfortable with sharing too many details. “I haven’t talked about it, so it’s really hard for me to talk about it at all, or even know the right thing to say when addressing it,” she told Bristowe. “I feel so much pressure when asked about it that I would love to be able to be open and candid about things, but I’m just not there yet. I’m sure I will one day want to speak on it because there’s just a lot there.”