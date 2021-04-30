Cassie Randolph Recaps Her 'Well-Timed' Vacation After Colton Comes Out

Breath of fresh air! Cassie Randolph reflected on her recent family getaway to Cozumel, Mexico, which came as the perfect distraction as ex Colton Underwood publicly came out as gay.

“Little did I know how unintentionally well-timed this vacation would be,” the California native, 26, hinted in a vlog posted on Thursday, April 29, as she recapped her travels with sister Michelle Randolph, brother Landon Randolph and a few close friends.

The group stayed at a private resort with a stunning ocean view, outdoor cabanas and a waterslide that dropped them into a huge pool. Cassie and her pals were all smiles as they soaked up the sun and drank champagne by the water. When they weren’t relaxing poolside, the crew piled onto jet skis and tried scuba diving.

The season 23 Bachelor alum previously gave fans a peek at her much-needed vacation in a handful of Instagram Story videos on April 15. One day prior, Underwood, 29, opened up about his sexuality during a vulnerable interview with Good Morning America.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are. I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time,” the former football player began, noting that he’s “the happiest and healthiest” he’s ever been since accepting this part of himself.

Underwood and the speech pathology student met on the ABC dating series in 2019, and while they didn’t end the season engaged, they continued to date outside of the Bachelor bubble. After the duo called it quits in May 2020, things took a surprising turn.

Cassie filed a restringing order against the Bachelor in Paradise alum in September 2020 after claiming that he was stalking and harassing her. Underwood denied the accusations and the order was dropped two months later. During his appearance on GMA earlier this month, he apologized for the way his relationship with Cassie ended.

“I got into a place with my personal life that was dark, and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things, but they’d all be excuses. … I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” the First Time author explained. “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Shortly after the interview aired, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Cassie “was not made aware” that the Bachelorette alum would be publicly sharing his story. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet,” the insider added.

Underwood later confirmed that he hadn’t spoken to his ex-girlfriend in a while before she broke her silence on the situation in an April 22 YouTube video.

“Before I get into anything, I just want to say thank you so much for all the kind comments and messages from you guys,” she said. “I really appreciate it. Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just want to let you know that I’m not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward.”

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Cassie’s “well-timed” vacation: