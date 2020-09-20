For Cat Deeley, being home more often has been a blessing in disguise.

With production on hold for So You Think You Can Dance, the longtime veteran host, 43, has been spending her days bonding with her husband, Patrick Kielty, and their two sons, Milo, 4, and James, 2.

One of their go-to activities? Exploring the great outdoors. “London has some of the greatest parks in the world,” the English TV presenter exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Even though we live in the city, it’s so important for the boys to run around in nature every day.”

She and the comedian, 49, also enjoy dining out for lunch as a family. “We’ve really missed it while London was in lockdown,” she admits. “We always have such a good time.”

While in quarantine, Deeley taught her older son to read too. “He loves all books,” the Emmy nominee says, especially her new children’s book, The Joy in You. “He gets so excited when I read it.”

Sometimes, though, Deeley likes to get in her alone time by scheduling a facial or indulging in a manicure and pedicure.

And as much as the Brit loves having little ones around, she thinks she’s done expanding.

“If I had three, you might as well have six because by that point, you’re changing your car,” the former model told Us in September 2019. “You’ve got to do things like that, so you might as well have a whole tribe. I probably would have [more] if I was younger, maybe. I love babies, I love children. … Most of the time it’s fun, [but] sometimes it’s a nightmare and you’re tired and don’t know how you’re going to make it all happen.”

Keep scrolling to see what Deeley’s typical day looks like with her family in London.