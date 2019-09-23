



Cat Deeley has a lot on her plate! But that hasn’t stopped the So You Think You Can Dance host from balancing work and motherhood.

“I juggle, juggle, juggle,” the Fox personality, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Audi pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower on Thursday, September 19. “That’s it. That’s all you can do and try to be as organized as you possibly can.”

The Emmy nominee, who shares Milo, 3, and James, 15 months, with her husband, Patrick Kielty, shared a practical tip with Us, explaining, “Have a diary that everybody has access to. iPhone diaries are exceptionally good for husband, nanny, me, manager, agents, etc. Everything just goes in the diary and … we call it The Book of Truth. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it fails miserably and we run around like ants that are going nuts.”

But even when things aren’t going right, the former Stars in Their Eyes host doesn’t put “too much pressure on” herself to be the perfect parent. “Everybody’s doing the best that they can,” she told Us. “I hate mom-shaming culture and anything like that. It’s whatever works for you. Whatever works for your baby. … Everybody’s trying to do the best that they can possibly do and keep all the balls up in the air and the plates spinning at the same time.”

Deeley and the comedian, 48 tied the knot in 2012 and started their family four years later. Now that they have two little ones under 3 at home, the television presenter “thinks” that she’s done adding babies to her brood.

“If I had three, you might as well have six because by that point, you’re changing your car,” the former model told Us. “You’ve got to do things like that, so you might as well have a whole tribe. I probably would have [more] if I was younger, maybe. I love babies, I love children. … Most of the time it’s fun, [but] sometimes it’s a nightmare and you’re tired and don’t know how you’re going to make it all happen.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!