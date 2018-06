Rosé Day LA kicked off its first annual celebration on Saturday, June 9, at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California! From Jeremy Renner and Alessandra Ambrosio to Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, the day was a who’s who of celebs, and they all enjoyed the finest rosé champagnes and rosé wines, along with an amazing menu, at the A-list event.

Scroll down to see pictures of the star-studded event!