Celebrity News

Celebrities Donating Their Time at Food Banks: Chrissy Teigen, Julie Bowen and More

By
Celebrities Donating Their Time at Food Banks
16
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Feeding America

Throughout the years, several celebrities have loved donating their free time to giving back to the community in some way — including volunteering at food banks.

Recently, Chrissy Teigen and her team from her food company Cravings volunteered at the LA Food Bank in November 2023.

“My @cravingsbychrissyteigen team and I had a really wonderful #givingtuesday afternoon at the @lafoodbank, packing boxes for families in need,” the model wrote via Instagram in at the time. “The setup they have for volunteers is incredible – if you have the chance please sign up! For my *38th* birthday tomorrow, I humbly ask that if you are able, please donate to this wonderful organization. 3 dollars, 8 dollars, 38, anything you can would be such a blessing for this facility. As is the case for many food orgs, much of the food they acquire is purchased wholesale so many goes so much further than food itself.”

In response to Teigen’s efforts, the LA Regional Food Bank Chief Development Officer, Roger Castle, gave a shoutout to her and her team.

“Thank you to Chrissy Teigen and the Cravings team for their invaluable support of the Food Bank on Giving Tuesday,” Castle said in a statement at the time. “Their dedication and commitment to provide both volunteer support to pack food kits as well as provide financial contributions through Chrissy’s birthday fundraiser is incredibly significant towards helping to provide food assistance to children, seniors, families and individuals facing food insecurity. Chrissy’s warmth and philanthropy embody the power of leveraging one’s platform for change.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars who have donated their time to making free meals:

