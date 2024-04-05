Celebrities were quick to react to the unexpected earthquake on the East Cast on Friday, April 5.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt throughout New York City, surrounding suburbs and New Jersey , according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter of the quake was detected more than 4 miles northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. No tsunami risk was anticipated shortly after the earthquake took place.

“Not to be weird but was there just an earthquake in new york?” Busy Philipps wrote via X. “Like guys. i think there was an earthquake in nyc.”

Hilarie Burton Morgan replied to Philipps, writing, “@BusyPhilipps Felt it all the way to the Hudson Valley. And my girlfriend in Connecticut felt it too.”

New York City Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the situation, writing via X, “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York. My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

As officials reminded residents to stay indoors and call 911 if injured, many people took to social media to share their reactions to the natural disaster.

“I know nyc has warped my brain bc the earthquake happened and for the first 10 seconds as my building shook i was like ‘Is that a train? wait … I don’t live above the subway,'” wrote a social media user via X.

Another commentator joked about the overwhelming amount of online reactions, writing, “I am so sorry for everyone not in NYC who will only be hearing about the NYC mini earthquake for the rest of the day.”

Keep scrolling to see how other celebrities reacted to the surprising earthquake: