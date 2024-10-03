Your account
Celebrity News

Dolly Parton, Samuel L. Jackson and More Celebs Who Have Been With Partners for More Than 50 Years

By
Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Together for 50 Years
10
Many stars have golden relationships that have lasted at least 50 years.

For instance, Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Dean since 1966 and they still remain blissfully in love.

“We’re the perfect partners,” Parton exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “We both have a great sense of humor. … We’re able to solve any problems and any situation, making a joke about it and not letting it get too heavy, but we respect each other and we like each other. We lucked up, let’s put it that way.”

Parton also revealed the “little ways” that the pair keep their spark alive.

“Last year on his birthday, I dressed up in my Playboy bunny suit, made him breakfast and [ran] around in that for a little while,” she quipped to Us. “You know, most people can keep a marriage [going strong] if you make a little effort. Some people just get slouching and lazy and about stuff that ain’t important, like leaving the toilet seat up. And if that’s the worst thing you’ve to worry about, you’re already in trouble.”

Keep scrolling for more celebrity couples — including Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson, Martin and Janet Sheen and more — who have been together for 50 years or longer:

