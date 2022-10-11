Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Angela Lansbury

The Murder, She Wrote alum died on October 11 at age 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” read a statement from her family. “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.”