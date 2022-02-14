Ivan Reitman

The filmmaker, best known for directing the original 1984 Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel, died in his sleep in California on February 12.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” his family told the Associated Press. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”