Jean-Luc Godard

The director died at age 91 by assisted suicide in Rolle, Switzerland. Godard’s longtime legal adviser, Patrick Jeanneret, told The New York Times on September 13, that the filmmaker “decided with a great lucidity, as he had all his life, to say, ‘Now, it’s enough.'”

Godard is known for 1960’s movies including Breathless, Contempt and Sympathy for the Devil.