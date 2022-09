PnB Rock

The “Selfish” artist died after a gunman shot him at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles on September 12. The intruder “shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times later that day. The rapper and singer was rushed to the hospital, where he died just before 2 p.m.