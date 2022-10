Ron Masak

Just over a week after Lansbury’s death, her Murder, She Wrote costar Ron Masak passed away. Masak, who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on the fan-favorite series, died on October 20 at the age of 86. His granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told The Hollywood Reporter that Masak died of “natural causes” at an L.A.-area hospital.