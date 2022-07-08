Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Tony Sirico

The New York native, best known for playing Tony Soprano’s associate Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos, died on July 8 at the age of 79. “He was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known,” his former costar Michael Imperioli wrote via Instagram at the time. “I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. … I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable.” Sirico is survived by his two children.