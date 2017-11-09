Vegas strong! The Hakkasan Group put together the Vegas Strong benefit concert at the OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace on Tuesday, November 7. The show was in response to the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1.

The concert was announced last month and it raised funds for those affected by the tragedy, and the $1 million collected throughout the night will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims Fund, via the Direct Impact Fund.

The event was headlined by Tiësto, Zedd, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Lil Jon and others — and it also featured a surprise performance by Céline Dion. The iconic singer took the stage for a special rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” to honor the victims alongside Aoki.

Scroll down to see more photos of the event.