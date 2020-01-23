Pics Channing Tatum and Jessie J: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos January 23, 2020 Warner/Butler MEGA 12 6 / 12 March 2019 The couple couldn’t keep their eyes off each other while strolling around London hand in hand. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Reviewers Are Calling These Slimming Leggings ‘Magic Pants’ So Many North Face Jackets Are Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom — Selling Fast! More News