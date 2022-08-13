On the road — but thinking of home. Chris Lane is gearing up to welcome his second child with wife Lauren Bushnell Lane while also performing a series of shows amid the success of his single “Dancin’ in the Moonlight.”

“This is the hardest week in my career thus far as — as far touring wise — because it’s five shows. I don’t really do that a whole lot,” the 37-year-old country crooner exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of his Wednesday, August 10, show in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. “I try to pick and choose. The most amount [of time I’m gone] generally is three days. And then I’m back home and when I’m at home, I’m all hands on deck. I give Lauren a break and try to take that in as much as possible. That’s kind of my role.”

Lane and the Bachelor season 20 alum are already parents of son Dutton, 14 months.

“I come out here and do all this for the weekends and I get home, I just know I’m exhausted, but I’ve got to step up because that’s just how it goes. When you have kids, you got to — and I want to,” the “Big, Big Plans” singer told Us. “I’m excited to run through the door on Sunday because he gets so excited.”

The former flight attendant is due on the couple’s third wedding anniversary — October 25.

“It really is crazy,” he told Us of the due date, noting that as “long as baby’s healthy then we will be happy no matter what day.”

He joked, “I just hope it’s not on Halloween. I don’t know if I want to Halloween baby.”

Lane told Us that the pair know the baby’s sex but aren’t spilling until “the very end.” He added that he’s “very anxious” and “very excited” to have two kids under two.

“It is a lot. We can barely handle the one that we’ve gotten now. He’s a maniac — in the best way,” he said. “We’re tired now. I can’t imagine how tired we’re going to be with two of them on our hands.”

Bushnell Lane has also been candid on social media about the difficulties of her second pregnancy. “She’s doing good,” Lane told Us. “Definitely a lot sicker this time around than she was the first time, but she’s handling it great.”

The “I Don’t Know About You” singer is also celebrating the success of his and Lauren Alaina’s “country version of” the 1972 song by King Harvest.

“It’s exciting just to try it in general. I feel like you never know what people are going to love and what they’re not going to love, but I think what is great about the song is there is already a very small piece of it that has a little bit of familiarity to it. And I don’t necessarily feel you can go wrong in that,” Lane told Us. “I mean, people are singing it at shows and it’s not even on the radio. … It’s got this ‘70s summer vibe.”

The musician called it the “ultimate sign-off” that the band approved of the track in the comments section of the music video on YouTube.

“When you do a song like that, the best thing that can happen is for the artists to love the version,” he said. “I thought it was awesome.”

As for Alaina, he told Us that the American Idol alum is “full of personality, hilarious,” adding that she’s “funny to be around and a lot of energy in the best kind of way. She’s a fun person to hang out with.”

Scroll through for more from Lane: