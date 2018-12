Kids at heart! Chris Pratt and his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, stepped out for a fun-filled day at Disneyland on Sunday, December 2.

The pair were accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s 6-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. Pratt and Schwarzenegger were all smiles as they strolled the happiest place on Earth and even took in a fireworks show from a private balcony together with the little one.

Scroll down to see pictures from their Disney trip!