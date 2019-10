John and Kelly Clarkson’s Upcoming Christmas Duet

The musician revealed to the magazine that he is releasing more holiday songs this year as a follow-up to his 2018 album, A Legendary Christmas. One of them is an updated version of the classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” featuring his fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. The lyrics include, “What will my friends think … / I think they should rejoice / … if I have one more drink? / It’s your body, and your choice.”