Terrific twos! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend certainly know how to get to Sesame Street — they made it come to them in honor of their daughter Luna’s 2nd birthday!

The Lip Sync Battle host, 32, gave a glimpse into the tot’s birthday bash on Saturday, April 14, by sharing a video on Instagram of Luna posing next to balloons during the party. She noted that Pampers — who sponsored the bash — made a donation in the birthday girl’s name to the Southeast Llama Rescue. The model also shared a video clip that showed off the beginning stages of a red, yellow and blue three-tier cake that would eventually be transformed into a sweet masterpiece featuring the faces of Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird. Luna was even spotted using a cookie cutter to make Big Bird’s feathers in one video.

Luna’s doting daddy also shared a sweet photo of the tot wearing a dress with baby blue, pink and yellow balloons.

This will be Luna’s last birthday as an only child. As previously reported, the Cravings author and the “All of Me” crooner, 39, are currently expecting their second child — a baby boy — in June. The Sports Illustrated model and Legend, who have been married since 2013, are already thinking about getting pregnant with their third child, with Teigen telling Us Weekly in March, “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot.”