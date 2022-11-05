November 2022

Applegate explained why she wanted to do a New York Times interview ahead of season 3 of the Netflix dark comedy. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” she told the outlet. “I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.”

The Jesse alum added that she’s made her peace with the fact that some people might be critical of her appearance on the show.

“If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, ‘Ooh, look at the cripple,’ that’s not up to me. I’m sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t get past it,” she said. “Fine, don’t get past it, then. But hopefully people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls.”