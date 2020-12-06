Since October, Christina Milian has been living on Mauritius with her family while she films an upcoming project. Life on the tropical island has been such a blast that the actress exclusively let Us Weekly tag along for a day in her life.

When the singer, 39, is not busy working, she’s spending time with her children: son Isaiah, 10 months, who she shares with boyfriend Matt Pokora, and daughter Violet, 10, who she coparents with ex The-Dream.

Some of their favorite activities involve fishing, laying by the pool, shopping at the local market and trying the local cuisine.

Milan, who partnered with Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book for the holiday season, has been loving being a mom so much that she and the French singer, 35, are already thinking of adding more kids to their brood.

“This is [Matt’s] first child and he’s just in love. He’s ready to make more,” the Falling Inn Love star told Us Weekly exclusively in May, noting that having a quarantine baby is “not out of the picture” for the pair of three years. “We’re definitely considering making some more!”

She also added that becoming parents together made their relationship even more solid than before.

“I think we’ve grown stronger, we’ve become closer. I mean, we already were super close. We’re already best friends, but I mean to have this together and to look at each other and just know what we’ve done together, it’s just grown into that kind of real unconditional love,” the Viva Diva Wines cofounder gushed at the time. “I see that he loves being in his role as a father.”

Want to know how else Milian has been keeping busy on Mauritius? Keeping scrolling to see her typical day in action.