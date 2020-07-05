Christina Ricci Steps Out Without Wedding Ring After James Heerdegen Split

On her own. Christina Ricci was spotted for the first time since filing for divorce from her estranged husband, James Heerdegen, and obtaining an emergency protective order against him.

The Casper star, 40, made a stop at an urgent care center in Los Angeles on Friday, July 3. Ricci was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans along with a black mask and sunglasses. The actress was noticeably not wearing her wedding ring.

The outing comes one day after the Black Snake Moan actress filed for divorce from Heerdegen after seven years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences. TMZ reported that Ricci is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the pair’s 5-year-old son, Freddie. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Heerdegen has retained legal counsel.

Us broke the news on Wednesday, July 1, that Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against the film producer after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at Ricci and Heerdegen’s home in Woodland Hills, California.

Days earlier, the Addams Family star shared a Father’s Day tribute to Heerdegen via Instagram. “We ♥️ you, Daddy! @jamesheerdegen ♥️,” she captioned a photo of a homemade Father’s Day card their son gave Heerdegen.

Ricci and Heerdegen began dating in 2012 after they first met on the set of the ABC series Pan Am one year earlier. Us broke the news that the duo were engaged in February 2013. They tied the knot in New York City eight months later and their son was born in August 2014.

The California native opened up about how marriage and motherhood helped her to grow as a person in an interview with The Edit in 2017.

“Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light. I’m a completely different person than I was before I had my child,” she said at the time. “Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it’s not so special to be immature.”

