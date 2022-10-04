Their Different Communication Styles

Echard revealed that he nearly backed out of the scheduled podcast appearance but spent hours on the phone with Evans before they joined Kaitlyn Bristowe. During their pre-show conversation, he had a new revelation about how they communicate differently.

“It’s sad. … I wish, I guess, I could be a better communicator. It’s, like, tough when we spend hours and hours and hours and, like, there’s a lot of hurt in those hours. But then we get to this endpoint, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you were trying to say,’” he explained. “And it’s just like, ‘Dang, why couldn’t I have said it that way at the beginning, or why couldn’t we have understood at the beginning?’”