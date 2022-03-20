Always on the go! Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby makes sure to stay active and on top of his wellness every day — and he exclusively invited Us Weekly to see his typical routine.

Viewers previously saw Rigsby, 34, pulling double duty when he joined season 30 of Dancing With the Stars in addition to his daytime job.

“Peloton and Dancing with the Stars collaborated to make the perfect schedule for me,” he told Parade in September 2021. “As it stands right now, I fly back on Tuesdays. I have a Tuesday night class, then we’ve got a Thursday or Wednesday class, and a Friday class, and I’ll come back here Friday or Saturday, do rehearsals, and do camera blocking while I am here. But, also, in New York, I’ll be rehearsing with my partner. So, it’s going to be a fully packed schedule. Hopefully, it’ll last two and a half months, 10 weeks, and we’ll make it to the finale.”

The athlete, who was partnered with Cheryl Burke, faced many ups and downs after testing positive for COVID-19 during the competition. The duo danced virtually amid the health scare.

“It wasn’t the perfect circumstances, but … it was really a dream come true,” Rigsby exclusively told Us in October 2021, noting that he “had so much fun” dancing from home. “I think it’s a hard thing to judge, like, I think there’s no precedent for it and it’s a hard circumstance to figure out. … But, like, use your imagination a little bit more, guys.”

One month later, the California native and Burke finished the show in third. Rigsby later offered a glimpse at his special reunion with some familiar people. “Reunited with my DWTS friends! Went to see all these incredible humans in the @dwtstourofficial ! Y’all slayed that!” he captioned an Instagram group photo in January 2022.

Scroll below to take a peek at a day in Rigsby’s life: