Keeping their heads up. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke weren’t able to perform together during the Monday, October 4, episode of Dancing With the Stars — but they still gave it their all.

The duo were forced to isolate earlier this month after both testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequently did their jazz routine remotely and separately during the Britney Spears-themed week. The judges gave them an 18 out of 30, which wasn’t exactly the result that Burke, 37, wanted to see.

“Look, the scores are the scores,” the ballroom pro told Us Weekly and other reporters after Monday’s performance. “It would have been nice — I could have accepted the sixes if they could have at least acknowledged what was done, what was being done here, you know.”

Burke explained that she and the fitness instructor, 34, were quarantined “in our own COVID bubble” and spent plenty of time “trying to get everything working and running up in our homes” before the big night. For the California native, a little more “homage” for their efforts would have gone a long way.

“There was no, like, ‘Oh, my God, you were not just dancers,'” she said. “It was just a lot. And then not knowing if we were dancing until [last] Thursday, you know … it is what it is.”

The two-time mirrorball trophy winner revealed via Instagram on September 26 that she had received positive results for a breakthrough case of the coronavirus despite being vaccinated. At the time, Burke was still uncertain about how she and her partner would move forward in the competition and noted that she felt like she was “letting him down.”

Days later, Rigsby shared in an Instagram upload of his own that he had also contracted the illness for the second time this year. Us confirmed on Friday, October 1, that the duo would still be allowed to perform if they were feeling healthy enough.

Following the disappointing score they received on Monday night, Rigsby reminded himself that it “ain’t nothing but a number” and tried to keep a positive outlook.

“You know what, like, I can sit here and just be like, ‘This is a silly dancing reality TV show,’ which it is,” he told Us and other outlets. “It hurts a little bit because of the hard work that we’ve put into it and how much I love Britney Spears. So, I think that I did her proud, but it’s not going to stop me from finding the light and the joy of the situation.”

Though they faced an uphill battle, Rigsby “had so much fun” being able to dance from the comfort of his own home — and is ready to redeem himself next week in the Disney round.

“It wasn’t the perfect circumstances, but … it was really a dream come true,” he added. “I think it’s a hard thing to judge, like, I think there’s no precedent for it and it’s a hard circumstance to figure out. … But, like, use your imagination a little bit more, guys.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.