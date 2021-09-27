A breakthrough case. Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 despite being “fully vaccinated” with Moderna ahead of the second week of Dancing With the Stars.

“I have really bad news: I am positive, which means I have COVID,” the pro, 37, said in a Sunday, September 26, Instagram video taken from behind the wheel. “I just got the news now, and … I’ve been feeling progressively worse. The PCR test came back positive, and I just feel so bad.”

The California native began to cry, saying, “I feel so bad for [my partner], Cody [Rigsby], I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s–t to be quite honest, and it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow. … I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f–king real, dude. … I don’t know what to say. I’ll be in bed. God, I can’t believe this happened.”

The dancer also filmed herself driving to get her test and describing her symptoms. “Not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I do feel run-down a little bit,” Burke told her Instagram followers. “And I feel really sad, because I don’t want to let Cody down. Our freaking salsa was so good.”

It is unclear what the I Can Do That alum’s news will mean for Rigsby’s future on season 30 of the show, and the Peloton cycling instructor, 34, has yet to publicly comment. ABC will address the situation during the live Monday, September 27, episode. In the past, when a pro is forced to leave the show due to injury, a new professional dancer has been provided. However, it is unclear what the protocols are this season amid the pandemic.

The pair performed a tango last week, scoring 24 out of 40. “Can we talk about @cherylburke?!?” Rigsby gushed via Instagram at the time. “How amazing is my @dancingabc partner ? Boos send her some love.”

That same week, Burke wrote an emotional essay for Us Weekly exclusively on competing on the ABC show sober, noting that she felt “super lucky” to have Rigsby’s support.

“He has family members that struggle with addiction, and he is such a huge mental health advocate,” the Dance Moms star wrote on September 20. “I know a lot of people say that his classes really got them through the pandemic, which is amazing. We both practice meditation and mindfulness and have deep conversations off the dance floor already so I am super lucky to have his support.”