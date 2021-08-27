Back to the ballroom! Dancing With the Stars season 30 is right around the corner, and while many familiar faces will appear, the show will also include many new elements.

ABC will announce the full cast on September 8 but revealed two celebrities set to take on the ballroom early: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee. The Dance Moms alum, who came out in January, will be paired with a female dancer.

“I think it’s cool, I think it breaks a wall that’s never been done before,” she told press during a Television Critics Association panel in August. “I think it’s really special that I get to share with the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with.”

The historic 30th season will also feature the return of host Tyra Banks, who replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for season 29. Bergeron had been at the helm of the series since its 2005 debut, with the sportscaster joining in 2014.

Although it wasn’t easy for Banks to step into such beloved shoes — and she received a great deal of criticism for her hosting abilities — she’s excited to be back. The Life-Size star also told reporters that when mistakes do happen behind the scenes, she’s happy to take the fall.

“I mean, people see my face. They don’t know there’s things in my ears, and there’s directors and things, people saying stuff to me,” the America’s Next Top Model creator said. “The world sees me. They don’t understand that there’s a whole thing going on. … The world is angry at the talent. But there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on, and I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is.”

Banks added, “We are a team. And sometimes you have to take darts for the team, and I took them. And will continue to take them. … I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me.”

