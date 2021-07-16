‘Dancing With the Stars’ Salaries: How Much Do Contestants and Pros Make?

Working hard for the money! Since Dancing With the Stars debuted in 2005, it has been a huge hit for ABC and has undergone plenty of changes — including the salary amounts that the cast earns.

When the show launched, Tom Bergeron and Lisa Canning cohosted the first season. Samantha Harris replaced Canning for seasons 2 through 9 with Brooke Burke-Charvet cohosting for seasons 10 through 17. Erin Andrews stepped in for season 18 and remained by Bergeron’s side until season 28.

In 2020, ABC announced that the cohosts would not be returning for season 29. Instead, Tyra Banks stepped in. Despite mixed reviews from fans of the show, Banks is also set to return for season 30 in 2021.

“I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin. They lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world,” the supermodel told Us Weekly exclusively when taking over in September 2020. “So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”

In addition to the host changes, the pro dancers also are switched up during different seasons. Artem Chigvintsev, for example, was cut from season 28 at the last minute of the show and was admittedly heartbroken over the experience.

“Obviously, it was a massive shock,” he said on “The Bellas Podcast” in August 2019. “It’s not even a job, it’s a lifestyle if you’ve been doing it for a very long time. There was never a thought in my mind that I’m not going to be doing it. … Getting this call, [hearing] ‘There’s gonna be no involvement in the show from now on,’ it’s like going through a breakup after 10 years.”

Luckily, the star was brought back for the following season and ultimately won with Kaitlyn Bristowe as his partner.

So, how much do the stars and pros make for their time on the reality competition series? Scroll down for everything we know: