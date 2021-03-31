Here’s hoping! ABC announced the return of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, March 30, revealing that new host Tyra Banks would be returning, along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Additionally, Len Goodman, who couldn’t be on the panel in season 29 due to the coronavirus, will return.

So, what will season 30 look like? “Bigger than ever” if pro Sharna Burgess has a say!

“I love that they’re trying new things and a new direction,” the 35-year-old dancer told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 30. “I love Len. I think we missed Len. I don’t think he takes away from anyone else that we have on the panel. He is his own thing. He’s Len.”

She added that Goodman, 76, is a “stickler for technique,” which is a good thing. “I’m super excited to have him back because he’s family,” Burgess added. “I think it’s going to be a beautiful dynamic.”

Although the Australia native isn’t sure she’ll be returning yet, she’s hopeful. She’d also love it if the network chose to do an all-stars season.

“Let’s do an all-stars season. James Hinchcliffe, I’m calling you. You’re coming back. We need to win this thing,” she said, calling out her partner from season 23, with whom she came in second place. “I have no idea. I have not heard but wouldn’t that be amazing for season 30?”

The season 27 winner later noted that her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, was in talks to compete on the show last season — and if he said yes, he would have been paired with her. He said no — and now, she doesn’t want him to do the show!

“It’s such a different bubble to work in. I love what we have, and Dancing With the Stars is a whole other experience,” she explained during the interview. “It could put us in too much of a public space where people are like, ‘Oh! They’re fighting’ or … ‘Oh, there’s no chemistry.’ People do that enough when you’re not dating your dance partner, so it’s like, do we want those eyes on us?”

Green, who shares children Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, with estranged wife Megan Fox, began dating Burgess in December. Fox, 34, has also moved on and is dating Machine Gun Kelly.

“We took our time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside,” the Burn the Floor alum said on Tuesday about her bond with the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star. “And we really built something beautiful.”

Dancing With the Stars is set to return on ABC in the fall.