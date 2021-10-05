Britney week is here! Dancing With the Stars honored the one and only Britney Spears on the Monday, October 4, episode. During week three, however, there were fewer people in the ballroom. At the top of the show, host Tyra Banks announced that judge Derek Hough had possibly been exposed to COVID-19, so would be sitting out the show.

Additionally, Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby both tested positive and were unable to hit the floor. Still, they were able to perform a jazz routine to “Gimme More” remotely and separately, since they were both feeling good. It wasn’t easy to judge the situation, and the pair still earned a score of 18/30.

Another pair who turned heads during week three was JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, who performed the Argentine tango to “… Baby One More Time.” While it appeared clean, both Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli claimed they may have missed a step in the middle of the routine. Still, Carrie Ann Inaba complemented JoJo’s impressive skills.

“You lead with clarity and intention and that is hard to do,” the former Talk host said. “The guys should be watching that too!”

Real-life couple Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green also impressed Carrie Ann, who said that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had “finally arrived.” Len said that while his footwork was a bit “poor,” his frame was “good” and he was happy with the number.

During the intro package, Brian talked about growing up in the spotlight while the pro dancer said she never followed his career and instead, she had Nick Carter‘s posters on her walls. After the routine, Tyra asked the actor who he had posters of when growing up — and he told the supermodel she was the one on his wall — in her Britney outfit.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy also took a huge step this week. After the influencer admitted during their intro package that she’s “still scared” to fully show herself on the show, Val helped her feel more confident. Len really enjoyed the routine, complementing Val’s choreography. “You pros, this is what I want to see,” the head judge said. Bruno noted that Olivia has “become a beautiful dancer,” while Carrie Ann said it was “the best dance of the night.”

Despite so many great dances, one couple still had to go. Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong landed in the bottom two with Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov. Ultimately, the judges chose to save the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, sending home the Bling Empire cast member. After the vote, Len revealed he would have saved Christine and Pasha, but his vote is only needed in the event of a tie.

Scroll down for all of the night’s scores: