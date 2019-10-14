They do — again! Days after Howard Stern re-proposed to his wife, Beth Stern, on late-night TV, Ellen DeGeneres staged an impromptu second wedding ceremony for the couple, officiated by none other than The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood.

“I have someone here that I got ordained today to be able to marry you right now,” the daytime talk show host, 61, revealed to Howard, 65, and Beth, 47, on the Monday, October 14, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I know you’re both fans of The Bachelor, so, ladies and gentlemen, Colton [is here].”

The former football player, 27, then appeared on stage, standing in front of a flower-adorned altar.

“First of all, let’s just say something right off the bat: Colton’s got to get a job,” the shock jock joked to the audience before calling Underwood “good-looking” and “hot.”

After a commercial break, the Sterns walked over to the Bachelor in Paradise alum and talked it out before agreeing to renew their vows.

“I wanna remarry my wife. I’ll do it every day,” Howard said. “Colton, I like you. You’re muscular, you’re handsome, I think you’re a good choice to marry us. … Beth and I are Bachelor Nation. Our favorite show, I’m not messing around.”

As the longtime loves stood at the altar, with Howard wearing a boutonnière on his jacket and Beth holding a bouquet of white flowers, the SiriusXM host said, “I so want to marry you, and I vow to you if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night — and Bachelor in Paradise.”

Howard and Beth (née Ostrosky) then exchanged vows, repeating after Underwood, before sharing a kiss.

The radio personality and the children’s book author have been together since 2000. Mark Consuelos officiated their first wedding in New York City in October 2008.

Howard was previously married to actress Alison Berns from 1978 to 2001. The exes share three daughters: Emily, 36, Deborah, 33, and Ashley, 26.

