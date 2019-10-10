



A public declaration of love. Howard Stern surprised his wife of 11 years, Beth Stern, with an impromptu proposal during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, October 9.

Howard, 65, recalled that while on a recent vacation with Jimmy Kimmel, the former America’s Got Talent judge decided he wanted to propose again to his wife. When he suggested it to Beth, however, she wasn’t on board with the idea.

“She always says no. She thinks it’s jinxed,” the shock jock said. “It’s so great when I propose to my wife, she gets embarrassed.”

In a shocking move, Howard then asked Beth to come on stage and got down on one knee.

“Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you,” he told Beth. “I’m going to say to you now in front of all my best friends. My sweet love will you marry me again?”

Beth replied, “Yes,” and the couple sealed the proposal with a kiss as the studio audience gave them a standing ovation.

The couple dated for seven years before getting engaged for the first time in 2007. They wed in October 2008 in New York City.

In 2017, Howard explained to Us Weekly how working alongside his wife with North Shore Animal League America’s Annual Get Your Rescue has strengthened their relationship.

“This is what we do. This is our passion. We’ve done over 500 fosters in our home,” he said. “It’s just very fulfilling, it brings you outside of yourself, you’re helping an animal and that bond, it sounds cliché but that bond is really fantastic and it makes me feel so good that we can help.”

Stern added: “It helps my relationship. Beth is so competent and so masterful with the animals coming through our home that it takes my breath away.”

The pair housed 15 cats in 2018 —10 rescues temporarily and five permanent cats. The SiriusXM radio host told Us how the death of one of their cats brought the couple closer together.

“We both sat on the floor crying,” he told Us. “I was so glad that Beth was there for me and I assume vice versa because it was a tough thing to go through. We get really attached to these guys. We had six resident cats, now we have one less but we’ve got all these fosters going on but each one of them is really special, you come to realize that.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!