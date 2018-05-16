It’s never too late to start a new hobby. Sure, sometimes it seems like everyone is too busy to even think about picking up something to do in their spare time, but having a hobby can benefit your life. A hobby can relieve stress, introduce you to new people and help structure downtime. For anyone who wants to start a new hobby but is unsure where to start, Us Weekly has put together a list of a few suggestions to look into for this summer.

A creative hobby such as knitting, pottery or jewelry making can be especially gratifying because they result in a scarf or a pair of earrings to add to your own wardrobe or give as a gift. And though all of these may seem intimidating at first, there are plenty of resources online to help even the greenest of beginners get a head start.

